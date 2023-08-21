CityLife

Honor Unveils the Honor Play 40S Smartphone

Aug 21, 2023
In May, Honor introduced the budget-friendly Play 40 5G smartphone in the Chinese market and expanded the lineup with the Honor Play 40C in July. Now, Honor has unveiled its latest addition to the series, the Honor Play 40S. This new device comes with a large battery and the Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC.

The Honor Play 40S has dimensions of 163.32mm in length, 75.07mm in width, and a thickness of 8.35mm. It weighs approximately 188g, including the battery. The phone features a 6.56-inch TFT LCD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus processor and comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. The main rear camera is 13-megapixels with an f/1.8 aperture, while the front camera is 8-megapixels for taking selfies.

One of the key highlights of the Honor Play 40S is its 5200mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage. It supports various network options, including 5G, 4G, and 3G, depending on your service provider. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and more.

The phone also includes sensors like a gravity sensor, compass, ambient light sensor, and proximity light sensor, adding to its functionality. It features HONOR Histen sound effects, a Type-C port, USB 2.0 support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for convenience.

The Honor Play 40S is priced at 999 Yuan ($137) in the Chinese market and is available in two color variants – Midnight Black and Green.

