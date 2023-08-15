Honor Teases Comeback in Indian Smartphone Market

Honor, the Chinese smartphone maker, is preparing to make a comeback in the Indian smartphone market. The company has started teasing the launch of its upcoming product in the country through its social media profiles, including Instagram and X. Madhav Sheth, former CEO of Realme, confirmed the news and announced that Honor smartphones will soon be launched in India.

It is speculated that Honor will introduce the Honor 90 smartphone series in India, consisting of two models: Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro. These smartphones have already been launched in China and are expected to have similar variants in India.

The Honor 90 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a pixel resolution of 2664×1200, while the Honor 90 Pro offers a 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both models run on Android 13 with the brand’s MagicOS 7.1 layer. They offer different memory options, with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of performance, the Honor 90 is equipped with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, while the Honor 90 Pro comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The camera setups also differ, with the Honor 90 featuring a triple rear camera system led by a 200MP main sensor, while the Honor 90 Pro has a 200MP primary camera, a 32MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Both models come with dual selfie cameras, including a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. They are powered by 5000mAh batteries, with the Honor 90 supporting 66W fast charging and the Honor 90 Pro featuring 90W fast charging.

The official launch date and pricing details for Honor’s new smartphones in India have not been announced yet. However, with the teasers and confirmation from Madhav Sheth, Indian consumers can look forward to the return of Honor to the Indian smartphone market soon.