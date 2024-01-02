New Design Details of Honor Magic6 Pro Revealed

Honor, a prominent player in the smartphone industry, is gearing up to release its flagship Honor Magic6 series, and new design details have been officially unveiled. The upcoming Honor Magic6 Pro is set to be an innovative addition to the lineup, with a focus on merging history, nature, and modern aesthetics.

The CEO of Honor, Zhao Ming, described the design philosophy behind the Honor Magic6 series, explaining that it draws inspiration from both the history of civilization and the beauty of nature. The overall design of the smartphone is characterized by simplicity, with a unique visual identity maintained through Honor’s distinctive “star wheel three-camera” layout.

The external contour of the Honor Magic6 Pro is described as a classic “pillow shape” that combines square and round elements. This shape, reminiscent of the historical “Jade Cong,” holds significance as a symbol of centuries of history and aesthetic excellence.

The Honor Magic6 series will feature the captivating Haihuqing color scheme, which takes inspiration from Earth’s wonders. The Color, Material, and Finish (CMF) design reflects the natural vitality of all things, making the device visually striking and highly recognizable.

One of the standout features of the Honor Magic6 series is its triple rear camera system. The Honor Magic6 Pro, in particular, will include a periscope telephoto lens capable of an impressive 100x digital zoom and a variable aperture main camera. These camera specifications demonstrate a commitment to high-quality imaging and meeting the diverse needs of users.

The Honor Magic6 Pro will be available in multiple color options, including black, green, purple, and white. It will also offer storage options ranging from 256GB to an impressive 1TB, providing ample space for users’ data and applications.

Source:

sparrowsnews.com