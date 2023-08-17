Honor to Launch Multiple Foldable Phones in 2023

Honor, the smartphone brand, has recently released the Honor Magic V2 smartphone equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The company has plans to introduce more foldable phone options in the near future. One of these upcoming releases is the Honor Magic Flip, which will be the brand’s first vertically foldable smartphone.

In addition to the Honor Magic Flip, Honor is expected to launch two more foldable phones before the end of this year. These devices are called the Honor Magic V Slim and the Honor Magic V2 Lite.

Before the release of the Honor Magic V2, there were rumors that the device would be available in two chipset variants. However, Honor only introduced the Magic V2 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and did not unveil the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 variant as rumored.

However, recent leaks suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 variant does exist. A Chinese tipster has revealed the existence of the Honor Magic V2 Lite, which is said to feature the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. Detailed specifications of the device are currently unknown. The “Lite” in the moniker suggests that it will be a more budget-friendly option compared to the Magic V2.

The tipster also hints at a lower price tag for the Honor Magic V2 Lite. The Honor Magic V2 starts at a price of 8,999 Yuan (~$1,235), but the Lite version could be priced around 5,000 Yuan, positioning it as one of the more affordable horizontally foldable phones in the Chinese market.

Another reliable source has referred to the Magic V2 Lite as the Magic V2 Youth Edition, further confirming its existence.

As for the Honor Magic V2 Slim, it is expected to be a foldable phone with an outward folding design. Its debut is slated for October this year in China. It is anticipated that Honor may announce one of these new devices alongside the Magic V2 during its IFA 2023 keynote on September 1st, targeting the global market.

