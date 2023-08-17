Honor to Debut Magic V2 Foldable and Possibly More at Upcoming Event

Honor is scheduled to hold an event in Berlin during the IFA on September 1st, where the highly anticipated Magic V2 foldable smartphone will make its global debut. However, according to leaksters, there may be additional foldable devices unveiled at the event. One of these devices is rumored to be the Magic V2 Lite (also known as the Youth Edition in Chinese), which will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a lower price tag of approximately CNY5,000 (around $700).

Additionally, another foldable device called the Magic V Slim is said to be in the works. This model will be even thinner than the Magic V2 and will feature a vertical hinge. The Magic V Slim has reportedly been certified under the codename “Victoria” at the MIIT in China.

Honor is also working on a clamshell-style foldable smartphone; however, it is not yet ready for release. The company wants this device to “stand out,” suggesting that a Magic V Flip is not currently in development.

The leakster Teme also mentioned the possibility of upcoming devices such as the Magic 6, Magic 6 Pro, Magic 6 Ultimate, and Magic OS 8.0. However, it is unclear whether these devices are related to the new flagships and UI.

While information on most of these phones remains scarce, some details have been revealed about the flagship Magic V2. It is said to be relatively thin and lightweight, making it surprisingly compact considering its non-compact form factor. The device is equipped with ample memory and boasts the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, potentially disrupting the foldable smartphone market if Honor can match Samsung’s marketing efforts on a global scale.

Overall, Honor’s upcoming event is expected to provide exciting new insights into the world of foldable smartphones.