Honor Magic 6 Ultimate: Key Specifications Revealed

Honor is said to be working on its upcoming flagship phone, the Magic 6 series. Reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) has leaked some key specifications, hinting at what we can expect from the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate.

According to DCS, the new flagship phone will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It will feature an upgraded 50-megapixel primary camera and an impressive 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The device will also boast a BOE-supplied display, supporting 3840Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming and 2K resolution with low power consumption.

In addition, the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate will come with an improved fast-charging solution for its battery, courtesy of China’s Qinghai Salt Lake company. Although the exact name of the phone was not mentioned, the inclusion of a 3840Hz PWM-supported display suggests that it could be an Honor phone, potentially the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate.

According to the tipster, the device is expected to launch in early 2024.

To provide some context, Honor introduced the Magic 5 Ultimate earlier this year. The phone features a 6.81-inch OLED 2K 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, a 5450mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging, a 12-megapixel front camera with a ToF sensor, and a triple camera unit on the back consisting of a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope lens.

The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate is expected to bring further improvements and be an exciting addition to the Magic series lineup.