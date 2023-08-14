CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Honor Magic 6 Ultimate: Key Specifications Revealed

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 14, 2023
Honor Magic 6 Ultimate: Key Specifications Revealed

Honor is said to be working on its upcoming flagship phone, the Magic 6 series. Reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) has leaked some key specifications, hinting at what we can expect from the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate.

According to DCS, the new flagship phone will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It will feature an upgraded 50-megapixel primary camera and an impressive 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The device will also boast a BOE-supplied display, supporting 3840Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming and 2K resolution with low power consumption.

In addition, the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate will come with an improved fast-charging solution for its battery, courtesy of China’s Qinghai Salt Lake company. Although the exact name of the phone was not mentioned, the inclusion of a 3840Hz PWM-supported display suggests that it could be an Honor phone, potentially the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate.

According to the tipster, the device is expected to launch in early 2024.

To provide some context, Honor introduced the Magic 5 Ultimate earlier this year. The phone features a 6.81-inch OLED 2K 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, a 5450mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging, a 12-megapixel front camera with a ToF sensor, and a triple camera unit on the back consisting of a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope lens.

The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate is expected to bring further improvements and be an exciting addition to the Magic series lineup.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

Veteran developer raises concerns about trolling and harassment in gaming community

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

The Impact of LAMEA Data Catalog on Modern Technology

Aug 14, 2023
News

Custom PC Builder Creates Unique Starfield Themed PC

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

Apple Watch X Rumored to Feature Substantial Upgrades

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

The Impact of Automation on Older Workers

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Veteran developer raises concerns about trolling and harassment in gaming community

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Impact of LAMEA Data Catalog on Modern Technology

Aug 14, 2023 0 Comments