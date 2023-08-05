In-Depth Comparison: Honor 90 Pro vs Xiaomi POCO F5 Pro

In the world of smartphones, two new contenders have emerged to captivate tech enthusiasts worldwide: the Honor 90 Pro and the Xiaomi POCO F5 Pro. These flagship devices from Honor and POCO respectively boast cutting-edge features and top-of-the-line specifications.

Design:

The Honor 90 Pro measures 163.8 x 74.9 x 8.1 mm and weighs 192g, while the POCO F5 Pro is slightly more compact at 162.8 x 75.4 x 8.6 mm and weighs 204g. Both devices offer a premium feel with high-quality materials and sleek design. The Honor 90 Pro stands out with its striking color variants, while the POCO F5 Pro captivates with its unique gradient finish.

Display:

The Honor 90 Pro features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1224 x 2700 pixels. The POCO F5 Pro has a slightly smaller 6.67-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a higher resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. Both devices offer a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience.

Specs & Software:

Both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor clocked at 3 GHz. The Honor 90 Pro offers options for 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM and either 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. The POCO F5 Pro provides 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and either 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. Both devices run on Android 13, with the Honor 90 Pro featuring MagicOS and the POCO F5 Pro featuring MIUI for POCO.

Camera:

The Honor 90 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with 200 + 32 + 12 MP sensors and a dual 50 + 2 MP front camera. The POCO F5 Pro also sports a triple rear camera setup with 64 + 8 + 2 MP sensors and a 16 MP front camera. The Honor 90 Pro’s rear sensor promises exceptional detail in photos.

Battery:

The Honor 90 Pro has a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging at 90W. The POCO F5 Pro has a slightly larger 5160 mAh battery with fast charging at 67W and 30W wireless charging.

Price:

The prices for the Honor 90 Pro are yet to be announced for the global market. In China, the device is priced at approximately $470 or €440. The POCO F5 Pro starts at €529 or $469 in the global market.

Both the Honor 90 Pro and the POCO F5 Pro are exceptional high-end smartphones, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. The choice between the two will depend on personal preference and specific needs.