Honkai: Star Rail Livestream Reveals New Update Spoilers and Reward Codes

Honkai: Star Rail’s version 1.3 livestream has recently concluded, providing a sneak peek into what players can expect in the next update. In addition to introducing new characters and events, the livestream also offered codes that players can redeem for free Stellar Jade and other upgrade materials.

These codes, however, have a limited time frame and will expire at the end of the day. Therefore, players are advised to utilize them promptly to avoid missing out on the complimentary rewards.

Here are the Honkai: Star Rail reward codes shared during the livestream:

– LANPVGET8HFT

– BA7NCHFA9HWX

– ASN6CHXBRHW3

Please note that these codes will expire on Aug. 19 at 12 a.m. EDT. To access more codes that have a longer validity period, players can refer to our regularly updated list of active Honkai: Star Rail codes. Unfortunately, unlike our Genshin Impact codes, we do not currently have a direct link for code redemption.

To redeem the codes in Honkai: Star Rail, players can do so within the game by opening the menu and selecting the ellipses located in the top right corner. A “redemption code” option will appear for players to input the codes.

Alternatively, players can also redeem the codes online through the Honkai: Star Rail code redeem website. It is essential to choose the correct server and log in using the website to receive the rewards. Additionally, players must have a functioning UID tied to their Hoyoverse account for the redemption to be successful. If Honkai: Star Rail has never been accessed through the Hoyoverse account, the code redemption will not work.

For newcomers diving into Honkai: Star Rail, we recommend checking out our beginner’s guide and gacha explainer to get started on the right foot.