Technical Test Recruitment for the PlayStation 5 Version of Honkai: Star Rail Begins

Aug 22, 2023
A technical test recruitment for the PlayStation 5 version of Honkai: Star Rail has been announced by miHoYo, as part of Gamescom 2023: Opening Night Live. This technical test will begin today at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 JST.

Honkai: Star Rail is a popular game developed by miHoYo, and it is currently available for PC via client download and Epic Games Store, iOS via App Store, and Android via Google Play. The PlayStation 5 version is set to be released in Q4 2023. Additionally, a PlayStation 4 version is also planned.

Interested players can now sign up for the technical test which will provide an opportunity to experience the game on the upcoming PlayStation 5 platform. This will give players a chance to test the performance, graphics, and overall gameplay on the next-generation console.

For PC and mobile gamers who are already familiar with Honkai: Star Rail, this new version on PlayStation 5 offers a fresh experience and a chance to explore the game’s vibrant world in a new way. The technical test will enable players to provide feedback to the developers, helping them further improve the game and tailor it specifically to the PlayStation 5 hardware.

If you are an avid gamer and eagerly awaiting the release of Honkai: Star Rail on PlayStation 5, this technical test recruitment is an exciting opportunity to get a sneak peek at what the game has to offer on the next-generation console. Sign up now and prepare to embark on an epic journey in this immersive world.

