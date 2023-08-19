Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Leaks: New Character Banners and Release Date Speculations

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 leaks have provided new details on the upcoming character banners. Although the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream has recently announced information on Fu Xuan, Imbibitor Lunae, and Lynx, leakers have already discovered 1.4 leaks. Despite the update being still a while away, we already have some exciting information about the game’s upcoming banner characters.

As for the release date of Honkai Star Rail 1.4, there is currently no official information from HoYoverse. However, it is believed that the 1.4 update might be released in October, although this has not been confirmed. We will update this section as soon as further details are revealed by the developers.

One of the new characters that could potentially be released in the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update is HoYoverseTopaz. HoYoverse has showcased drip marketing for both Jingliu and Topaz, indicating that these characters could be coming in the 1.4 update. Additionally, a known leaker named Mai has claimed that both units will be released during the upcoming patch.

Jingliu is speculated to be a five-star Ice element character affiliated with the Destruction Path. Early leaks suggest that she will excel at unleashing powerful AoE attacks that hit multiple targets. Jingliu was also the sword master of the Xianzhou Luofu and the master of Jing Yuan.

On the other hand, Topaz is rumored to be a 5-star Fire character associated with The Hunt Path. Her leaked skills indicate that she is a formidable summoner who can call upon her trusty pet Warp Trotter to assist her in combat.

These are the key details we know so far about the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update. Stay tuned to our Honkai Star Rail page for the latest news and updates regarding the game.