Hong Kong Sees Increase in Mainland Tourists as Travel Restrictions Ease

Restrictions on travel to Hong Kong have gradually eased since the beginning of this year, resulting in an increase in mainland tourists. In June alone, 2.15 million mainlanders arrived, accounting for 78 percent of the total of 2.74 million visitors. However, the number of inbound visitors is still only at 37 percent of pre-pandemic levels, with approximately 13 million visitors during the first half of the year.

To forecast trends in mainland tourists’ travel intentions, researchers at Wisers Information Limited have developed an index that combines data from various sources. The index, updated monthly, provides forecasts for the current month and the following two months. The researchers collected data from Chinese social media platforms, online travel agencies, and travel forums.

Using 2018 as a stable and prosperous reference year, the researchers identified over 20 factors that influence mainland tourists’ travel intentions, including visa numbers and the perception of how welcome they feel in Hong Kong. Initially focused on mainland tourists, the researchers plan to expand the model to include other markets as well.

The approach of using AI-processed data to predict travel trends has been welcomed by industry professionals. Gianna Hsu Wong Mei-lun, Chairwoman of the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong, sees the potential benefits of having more information on customer and hotel rate trends to make informed decisions and plans for the future. The use of 2018 as the reference year also provides a widely accepted benchmark in the industry.

By understanding the length of visitors’ stays, the researchers hope to tailor products and services to better meet tourists’ preferences. This information would enable the industry to provide a more enjoyable experience for visitors and further boost tourism in Hong Kong.