HoneyBadger Charging, a company founded by UVic alumnus Andrew Johns, has achieved a major milestone by installing its first public electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Greater Victoria. The station is situated at 1854 Emery Pl. in Saanich.

Driven by his belief in the transformative power of electric vehicles and the need for a sustainable future, Johns was inspired to create this charging station during a road trip across British Columbia. He noticed a lack of charging infrastructure for EVs and recognized the opportunity to make a positive impact on both the university community and Vancouver Island.

Johns has a vision for a future where there is a widespread network of strategically placed charging stations across the entire country. He believes that by providing convenient access to charging infrastructure, more drivers will be encouraged to embrace sustainable transportation and contribute to a greener tomorrow.

The installation of the first public charging station near his alma mater is a source of great pride and excitement for Johns. He sees it as a testament to the power of education and determination in driving positive change.

This achievement by HoneyBadger Charging comes at a time when the owner of Greater Victoria is facing increasing insurance costs for owning an EV, which has been categorized as a “luxury” item.

By installing the inaugural charging station, HoneyBadger Charging aims to facilitate the wider adoption of electric vehicles in the region and help combat climate change.