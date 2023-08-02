Honda Rumored to Reevaluate Launch of Large-Class Fan EVs

Rumors have surfaced suggesting that Honda might be reconsidering its plan to introduce three large-class fan EVs between 2024 and 2025. Initially, Honda had revealed the outlines of scooter, naked, and cruiser-type models during a motorcycle business presentation in September 2022, with plans for their release in Japan, the U.S., and Europe. However, a change in strategy may be underway.

As the Japan Mobility Show 2023 (Tokyo Motor Show) draws near, there is much speculation about what Honda will reveal at the event. While it is expected that a concept model of the large fan EVs will be showcased, there are indications that it may differ from the original designs. It is possible that a different model, such as a scooter type or an EV version of the futuristic NM4, could be presented.

In 2021, Honda introduced the Riding Assist 2.0, an experimental model based on the NM4. This innovative motorcycle utilizes posture control technology, which allows the bike to stand upright without the rider’s feet on the ground. This technology enhances stability and safety, creating a distinct riding experience.

Honda’s focus on EVs aligns with its carbon-neutral strategy, and the company is likely to adopt all-individual batteries for its large fan EVs. These batteries offer advanced technology, providing higher performance in a smaller and lighter form compared to traditional lithium batteries. Honda plans to commence the production of EVs with all-solid-state batteries by the late 2020s, reaffirming its commitment to innovative and sustainable transportation solutions.

While the specifics of Honda’s revised plan remain uncertain, excitement for the Tokyo Motor Show continues to grow as enthusiasts eagerly await to see what Honda has in store for the future of large EV models.