Honda and Sony Joint Venture Aims to Create High-Tech Electric Vehicle

Honda Motor Co. and Sony Corp. have joined forces to create a new electric vehicle joint venture named Afeela. The joint venture, known as Sony Honda Mobility, is an independent operation working closely with semiconductor and AI producer Qualcomm Technologies.

The aim of the venture is to develop a high-tech car that combines the features of a smartphone, social media platform, and human driver. To achieve this, Qualcomm will supply the vehicle with its Snapdragon Digital Chassis microprocessor set, capable of 800 trillion operations per second.

The Afeela EV will feature 45 sensors, including lidar and eight cameras, enabling Level 3 self-driving capabilities. Inside the vehicle, the displays will serve as information centers and entertainment systems, offering movie-watching abilities for all passengers.

Sony plans to incorporate Qualcomm’s Epic Games’ Unreal Engine for the human-machine interface, highlighting Qualcomm’s increasing interest in the auto industry. Production of the Afeela EV will take place at Honda’s Ohio plant, with assembly on Honda’s e:Architecture platform. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2026, with the car being exported from the U.S. to Japan as its secondary market.

In addition to its advanced features, Sony Honda Mobility aims to include a unique “media bar” on the exterior of the vehicle. This screen, controlled through the user’s smartphone, will provide various themes, weather updates, sports information, and the option to display third-party advertising.

Industry analysts believe that although the Afeela project is technologically feasible and imaginative, successful execution will be a challenge. It is possible that some technologies may be launched later through over-the-air updates. Nonetheless, the joint venture represents a significant step towards the development of an advanced, customizable, and connected electric vehicle.