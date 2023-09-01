CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Newly Named Human Ancestor Species: Homo bodoensis

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 1, 2023
Newly Named Human Ancestor Species: Homo bodoensis

Scientists have recently discovered and named a new species of human ancestor called Homo bodoensis. Led by Dr. Mirjana Roksandic of the University of Winnipeg, a team of researchers reanalyzed fossils from Africa and Eurasia to redefine this new species. Homo bodoensis lived during the Middle Pleistocene, approximately 774,000 to 129,000 years ago. It is believed to be the most direct ancestor of humans and was present in Africa before being succeeded by Homo sapiens on the same continent and Neanderthals in Europe.

This period of human development, known as “the muddle in the middle,” has been notoriously misunderstood by paleoanthropologists. Dr. Roksandic and her team aimed to bring clarity to this period and establish a precise categorization for our ancestors. The name Homo bodoensis was given after a thorough analysis of existing fossils previously attributed to different species, such as Homo heidelbergensis or Homo rhodesiensis. These prior classifications were ambiguous and required revision.

The new name, Homo bodoensis, will be used for most of the Middle Pleistocene humans from Africa and some from southeast Europe. Neanderthals originating from Europe will continue to be classified as such. The species name “bodoensis” comes from a skull discovered in Bodo D’ar, Ethiopia.

This discovery is significant in the field of human evolution as it allows researchers to communicate more clearly about this crucial period. Anthropology professor Christopher Bae emphasized that the new name cuts through the complexity surrounding this era. The International Commission on Zoological Nomenclature strictly governs name changes, and Dr. Roksandic is confident that this new taxon name will endure if other researchers adopt it.

Additionally, groundbreaking archaeological evidence suggests that Neanderthals and early humans inhabited the Greek island of Naxos as early as 200,000 years ago. This challenges previous beliefs and reveals that both groups found a way to reach and settle on the island. Stone tools discovered by a team of US, Canadian, and Greek archaeologists provide evidence of their presence on Naxos, located in the Aegean Sea.

Sources:
– Dr. Mirjana Roksandic, University of Winnipeg
– Christopher Bae, University of Hawaii at Manoa
– International Commission on Zoological Nomenclature

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

Google Increases Nest Aware Subscription Prices

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Understanding BBC Studios Distribution

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Future Trends in North America’s E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket: A Technological Perspective

Sep 1, 2023

You missed

Science

New Crater on the Moon Likely Result of Russia’s Luna 25 Mission

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Rumored to Release iPhone 15 Ultra with Better Specifications

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Google Increases Nest Aware Subscription Prices

Sep 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Newly Named Human Ancestor Species: Homo bodoensis

Sep 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments