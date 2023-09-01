Newly Named Human Ancestor Species: Homo bodoensis

Scientists have recently discovered and named a new species of human ancestor called Homo bodoensis. Led by Dr. Mirjana Roksandic of the University of Winnipeg, a team of researchers reanalyzed fossils from Africa and Eurasia to redefine this new species. Homo bodoensis lived during the Middle Pleistocene, approximately 774,000 to 129,000 years ago. It is believed to be the most direct ancestor of humans and was present in Africa before being succeeded by Homo sapiens on the same continent and Neanderthals in Europe.

This period of human development, known as “the muddle in the middle,” has been notoriously misunderstood by paleoanthropologists. Dr. Roksandic and her team aimed to bring clarity to this period and establish a precise categorization for our ancestors. The name Homo bodoensis was given after a thorough analysis of existing fossils previously attributed to different species, such as Homo heidelbergensis or Homo rhodesiensis. These prior classifications were ambiguous and required revision.

The new name, Homo bodoensis, will be used for most of the Middle Pleistocene humans from Africa and some from southeast Europe. Neanderthals originating from Europe will continue to be classified as such. The species name “bodoensis” comes from a skull discovered in Bodo D’ar, Ethiopia.

This discovery is significant in the field of human evolution as it allows researchers to communicate more clearly about this crucial period. Anthropology professor Christopher Bae emphasized that the new name cuts through the complexity surrounding this era. The International Commission on Zoological Nomenclature strictly governs name changes, and Dr. Roksandic is confident that this new taxon name will endure if other researchers adopt it.

Additionally, groundbreaking archaeological evidence suggests that Neanderthals and early humans inhabited the Greek island of Naxos as early as 200,000 years ago. This challenges previous beliefs and reveals that both groups found a way to reach and settle on the island. Stone tools discovered by a team of US, Canadian, and Greek archaeologists provide evidence of their presence on Naxos, located in the Aegean Sea.

