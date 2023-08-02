Holyoke Media Expanding Spanish Interpretation Services for City Council Meetings

Holyoke Media plans to expand its real-time Spanish interpretation services to include all city council and subcommittee meetings. The initiative aims to improve accessibility and inclusivity for Spanish-speaking residents in Holyoke.

In 2022, Holyoke Media aired a total of 281 hours of City Council and subcommittee meetings. The Mayor has expressed a keen interest in expanding this service further. Currently, real-time translation is only available during the council’s regular sessions, but the plan is to extend it to cover all subcommittee meetings as well.

The Executive Director of Holyoke Media, Scott MacPherson, explained that the 281 hours of interpretation were provided by two interpreters who alternated every 20 minutes. Concerns about interpreter costs were raised by Councilor Kevin A. Jourdain, who suggested exploring the use of artificial intelligence for captioning. While MacPherson acknowledged the cost-saving potential of AI, he emphasized the specialized skills that human interpreters possess in providing accurate real-time translations.

The adoption of AI technology would require integrating the text into the livestream and subscribing to an expensive service, estimated to cost around $50,000 per output channel. Additionally, captioning could exclude viewers who are unable to read. Councilor Jourdain advised Holyoke Media to find a more affordable interpreting solution.

Currently, the interpretation services are provided by TransFluenci of East Longmeadow. Councilor Juan Anderson-Burgos commended TransFluenci for their transparency in hourly rates and emphasized the importance of preserving jobs.

In the event that an interpreter is unavailable for a council meeting, TransFluenci would arrange for backup personnel. If necessary, an interpreter could review the meeting video files afterward to generate the interpretation.

Real-time translation services were introduced in August 2021 for regular council sessions after identifying the community’s need for it. The City of Holyoke has an agreement with Comcast, the city’s cable television provider, to allocate a portion of annual profits to support cable access channels, a community studio, and translation services.

The existing contract with Comcast is due to expire soon, prompting a renewal. Currently, an account dedicated to interpretation services receives approximately $12,000 per quarter from the Comcast agreement. MacPherson assured that the funds from Comcast were sufficient to finance the proposed expansion, with $53,000 currently available in the account.

Concerning expenditure management, Councilor Joseph M. McGiverin raised the need for checks and balances, questioning whether Holyoke Media or the City of Holyoke should monitor and manage the funds.