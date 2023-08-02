The Hollywood Unions’ Strike and the Role of Artificial Intelligence

The Hollywood unions have found themselves in a strike that is likely to have negative consequences for all parties involved. As a result, they have turned to the buzzword of the moment – artificial intelligence – in an attempt to salvage their cause. While AI was largely ignored in the lead-up to the strike, it has now become a focal point.

In reality, writers, including those in Hollywood, have been utilizing AI to enhance their productivity for some time. Actors, too, are eager to leverage their digital likenesses to increase their earnings without physically being present on set. Furthermore, they are excited about the potential for new interactive opportunities that AI may bring.

It is important to note that digital likenesses cannot be used by studios without compensation, as there are laws in place to protect actors. Additionally, actors are more knowledgeable about contract negotiations and are unlikely to enter into unfavorable deals. The unions’ claims that studios are demanding perpetual digital rights from low-paid extras are misleading. In truth, the studios are seeking digital rights only for the specific show or movie in which the extras appeared.

The strike itself is ill-advised, and attempts to justify it have been misguided. The Guardian newspaper has portrayed the actors and writers as heroes fighting against an AI dictatorship, but this narrative ignores the fundamental issue at hand. Most union members are low-earning individuals who have little practical use for the union, while name-brand talent negotiates their own terms through agents.

The timing of the strike is also questionable, considering that studios are currently trying to reduce content costs and minimize streaming losses. This decision demonstrates a lack of understanding of the industry’s dynamics. It is clear that actors and writers may not have a complete grasp of their own interests or the business side of Hollywood.

The actors are demanding a 20% increase in minimum pay over three years, while the studios are offering 13%. However, it is important to recognize that this is a business negotiation and neither side is inherently right or wrong. It is a complex process that requires cooperation between actors, writers, and studios to sustain a thriving industry that benefits everyone.

In conclusion, the Hollywood unions’ strike is not the solution to address the challenges the industry faces. It is crucial for all parties involved to find common ground and work together to maintain a successful and inclusive entertainment sector.