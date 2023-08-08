The Entertainment Industry Faces Challenges amid Strike and Technological Changes

The entertainment industry is currently grappling with a strike by Hollywood actors and writers, shedding light on the future challenges posed by the gig economy and artificial intelligence. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the impact of new technologies and changing consumer preferences, much like previous wars and financial crises.

In the past, people’s viewing options were limited to local theaters and the three major TV networks, with reruns of network shows dominating prime-time content. This system allowed actors and writers to earn residuals from their original work as well as subsequent reruns. However, the rise of cable television and streaming services has disrupted the market, leading to a decline in theater attendance and a shift towards at-home streaming.

The closure of theaters due to the pandemic has further exacerbated these challenges. As a result, residuals for actors and writers have decreased, making it harder for working-class talent to make a living. Additionally, writers’ rooms have shrunk, and streaming series generally have fewer episodes compared to traditional linear TV. While subscription fees have risen, the number of movies and shows produced has declined.

The ongoing strike reflects the divide between working-class talent and highly-paid star actors and creators. However, artificial intelligence (AI) could potentially offer a solution to the industry’s woes. AI has the ability to automate certain tasks in writing, reducing the need for a large number of writers. However, this technology may face resistance from actors and writers concerned about the potential appropriation of their identities and creative work.

If major studios and streaming services face strict limitations on the use of AI, it is possible that new companies may emerge offering more flexibility and employing actors and non-union contractors. These new streaming services could produce content that captures viewers’ attention without being bound by rigid AI constraints. This potential shift is reminiscent of Tesla’s rise in the automotive industry, challenging traditional automakers’ market share.

Overall, the entertainment industry is grappling with various challenges, from the current strike to the impact of technological changes. The future of the industry will likely involve finding a balance between utilizing AI for efficiency while safeguarding the creative contributions and identities of actors and writers.