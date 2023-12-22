CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

AI News

Cold Front Brings Chilly Weather to Central Florida

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Dec 22, 2023
Cold Front Brings Chilly Weather to Central Florida

A recent weather phenomenon has brought about a significant drop in temperature to Central Florida, following a cold front that swept through the area on Sunday. The previously rainy and stormy conditions have given way to cooler and drier air, creating a brisk start to the workweek.

Accompanied by a strong north to northeast wind, with speeds reaching 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph, Monday will see temperatures in the 60s throughout the afternoon. Despite mostly sunny skies, the mercury will struggle to rise, bringing a noticeable chill to the air.

As the night progresses into early Tuesday morning, temperatures are expected to fall further. Areas near or northwest of I-4 will see temperatures dip into the mid to upper 40s, while the rest of east Central Florida will experience temperatures in the 50s.

Tuesday will mark the beginning of a gradual warming trend, as strong high pressure builds and wind direction shifts to onshore. While coastal areas will remain windy, temperatures will climb to the low to mid-70s. Additional clouds will also be present, adding to the overall atmospheric conditions.

Looking ahead, Central Florida can expect windy weather for the remainder of the week, as a strengthening high pressure system to the north and a stalled front to the south create a tight pressure gradient. Scattered showers will also return to the area, with rain coverage increasing to 30-40% by Thursday and persisting into the weekend.

Stay informed about changing weather conditions by subscribing to our newsletter and receiving up-to-date information directly in your inbox.

By Vicky Stavropoulou