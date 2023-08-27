Hogwarts Legacy Fans Hoping for Sebastian Sallow DLC

Fans of Hogwarts Legacy, the Harry Potter RPG developed by Avalanche Software, are eagerly anticipating the possibility of a story DLC featuring the character Sebastian Sallow. Although the game has received mixed reviews, many players have expressed their desire for additional content to enhance their experience.

Hogwarts Legacy, despite its massive and ambitious nature, has left some fans feeling underwhelmed. They believe that the open-world game lacks depth and fails to provide enough replay value. Therefore, an expansion or DLC that adds more to the game is highly desired.

The Wizarding World within Hogwarts Legacy offers a vast realm with limitless possibilities for expansion. New locations, characters, and stories would all be welcome additions. However, it is Sebastian Sallow, the morally ambiguous Slytherin character, who has become a focal point of discussion regarding potential DLC.

Fans on the game’s subreddit have overwhelmingly expressed their interest in exploring Sebastian’s storyline further. Many believe that his narrative was the most compelling in the game. This sentiment is reinforced by the fact that Sebastian is the only character for whom specific merchandise is being sold.

Some fans acknowledge that certain choices made in the base game might complicate Sebastian’s return in a DLC. However, they believe that clever writing and storytelling could overcome these obstacles and create a new and engaging narrative for the character.

Although it remains to be seen whether Hogwarts Legacy will release any DLC or specifically focus on Sebastian Sallow, fans are hopeful and eagerly waiting for updates. With the game’s success in terms of sales, an expansion or story DLC seems like a logical next step for the developers.

In conclusion, fans of Hogwarts Legacy are expressing their desire for a DLC featuring the character Sebastian Sallow. They believe that his morally dubious storyline holds great potential for further exploration and would greatly enhance their overall experience with the game.

