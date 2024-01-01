Alternative Ways to Celebrate Hogmanay in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Summary: Get ready to ring in the new year with a unique twist! In Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, residents and visitors have a variety of options to choose from when it comes to celebrating Hogmanay. From traditional fireball displays to lively disco parties, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Stonehaven Fireballs: Witness the spectacular sight of 40 marchers hoisting flaming balls into the air to mark the turn of the new year. This unique tradition in the Mearns town attracts crowds from all over the region.

Marischal Square: Dance the night away at Marischal Square’s New Year Disco featuring the acclaimed city EDM act All Night Passion. Booking online is advised to secure your spot and enjoy a free drink on arrival.

The Tunnels: If you’re a fan of house and techno music, head over to The Tunnels for their Hogmanay Rave. DJs like Herbs, Quants, and Sammy Aberdein will keep the dance floor lively all night long. Hurry, tickets are selling fast!

OGV Taproom: Beer enthusiasts will love the selection on offer at OGV Taproom’s Hogmanay bash. Enjoy a welcome drink, delicious food options like stovies or macaroni, and live music from the Circassian Ceilidh Band.

Club Tropicana and Venga: Step back in time and groove to the musical throwbacks of the 1980s and ’90s at this city night spot. Expect glitter, face paint, and confetti cannons to create a vibrant and nostalgic Hogmanay party atmosphere.

So, whether you’re looking for a traditional fireball display or an energetic disco party, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have you covered this Hogmanay. Don’t miss out on these exciting events and start the new year with style and celebration!

FAQ:

Q: Are there any other events happening in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for Hogmanay?

A: Yes, there are plenty of other events taking place throughout the region. Check local listings and event guides for more options.

Q: Can I bring my own drinks to these events?

A: Outside drinks are typically not allowed at ticketed events. Please refer to the event rules and guidelines for specific information.

Q: Are there age restrictions for these events?

A: Age restrictions may vary depending on the venue and type of event. Check the details when purchasing tickets to ensure it is suitable for your age group.

Q: How can I stay updated with the latest events and news in Aberdeen?

