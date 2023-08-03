University of Hong Kong Implements Cap on AI Tool Usage for Assignments

The University of Hong Kong (HKU) has recently announced that students will now have the option to utilize AI tools for their assignments. However, there will be a monthly limit of 20 prompts per person across two AI tools, GenAI and ChatGPT, unless there is a specific ban in place. This measure has been put in place to prevent students from granting unauthorized access and to ensure that the quality of teaching is not compromised.

According to Pauline Chiu, HKU’s associate vice-president in teaching and learning, the usage quota is designed to encourage students to carefully consider their use of ChatGPT. While the integration of AI may impact the reliability of certain traditional forms of assessment, Chiu emphasized that alternative assessment methods, like oral examinations, could be employed to address this concern.

HKU began providing teaching staff with access to AI tools in May after a temporary ban on GenAI programs earlier this year. Professor Ian Holliday, HKU’s vice-president for teaching and learning, stated that there was no change in the university’s stance throughout the process. The goal was to responsibly integrate ChatGPT into teaching practices while ensuring fairness for all students.

Some students have expressed their support for the university’s decision, understanding the potential benefits of AI tools. However, they also acknowledge the importance of maintaining the integrity of assignments. They believe that assignments should still be completed by students themselves and that AI-generated essays should not be copied and submitted. Additionally, students noted that the reliability of mirror sites of ChatGPT was not as consistent as the direct version, leading them to view the tool more as a powerful search engine.

Overall, HKU’s introduction of a monthly cap on AI tool usage for assignments aims to strike a balance between utilizing the advantages of AI and upholding the integrity of student learning and assessment.