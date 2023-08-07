Historic Space Flight Scheduled at Spaceport America

Another historic space flight is set to take place in a few days from Spaceport America in New Mexico. This will mark the second commercial spaceflight for Virgin Galactic and its founder Richard Branson in southern New Mexico, but it will be the first with “private customers.”

On Tuesday, three private customers, including an Olympian and the first mother-daughter duo, will embark on a space tourism journey. They will be accompanied by an astronaut who will guide them on a 90-minute flight, scheduled for Thursday.

Virgin Galactic’s first space tourism flight occurred six weeks ago from Spaceport America, with three members of the Italian Air Force on board. The company’s aim is to launch paying customers once a month from New Mexico.

KOB 4 will be present in southern New Mexico this week to cover the launch preparation and the big day. The scheduled launch time is 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 10.