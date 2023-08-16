Beautiful Montrose Bungalow in Houston

This Montrose bungalow, built in 1930, has been lovingly updated with a focus on preserving its architectural roots while incorporating luxurious contemporary features. Located at 1635 Hawthorne, the home’s charming profile, with a sweeping roofline and a combination of brick and stucco facade, is reminiscent of the enchanting cottages in Carmel, California.

The curb appeal of this home is truly outstanding. The kitchen, in particular, is a masterpiece of design and has been meticulously renovated by the current owner. Every aspect of the 1,646-square-foot dwelling was carefully considered, from the hand-painted trim in Farrow & Ball to the Chateau Domingue architectural finishes and paints on the walls. Vintage windows with period hardware add to the home’s charm.

Inside, vintage doors with antique hardware and hardwood floors contribute to the sophisticated feel of the home. The two bedrooms are both beautifully appointed, with the primary bedroom featuring a custom king bed with integrated storage and designer light fixtures displayed on bookcases. The bathrooms have been completely updated, while still honoring the heritage of the house. For example, the primary bath features a vanity converted from a French buffet and a Waterworks copper sink.

The study is highlighted by a stunning masonry wood-burning fireplace with an Arabescato Corchia marble mantel and mahogany trim. The back of the house has been opened up with expansive windows and glass doors that provide ample natural light and views of the patio garden.

One standout feature of this home is its galley-style kitchen, which has been beautifully redesigned with black walnut cabinetry built on site. It is equipped with a La Canche oven, a native stone sink with a Waterworks faucet, Fisher & Paykell dish drawers, and alabaster flush mount lights. Antique doors lead to the walk-in pantry and laundry room.

An added bonus is the circular driveway, which allows for additional off-street parking in this neighborhood that is within walking distance of The Menil Collection. This Montrose bungalow is truly extraordinary, offering a perfect blend of classic charm and modern luxury.