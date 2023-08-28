Auction of Vintage Collectors’ Machinery to Feature Rare and Historic Vehicles and Aircraft

An exciting auction of vintage collectors’ machinery is set to take place in Britain next month. Organized by Bonham/Cars, the “Revival Sale” will be held on the grounds of Goodwood, the famous track located southwest of London. The auction will feature a variety of eclectic and appealing vehicles, including a 1983 Lancia Rally “Evoluzione,” Porsches, Bugattis, and even a Spitfire fighter plane from World War II.

One of the highlights of the auction is the 1973 3-liter Martini Racing Works Team Porsche Carrera RSR ‘R7′ Endurance Racing Coupé. This race car, which competed in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1973, is estimated to attract bids between $4.7 million and $7.25 million. Only four of these works team cars have survived, making it a rare and coveted piece of automotive history.

Another notable vehicle up for auction is the 1967 Toyota 2000 GT, estimated to sell for $835,000 to $1.1 million. This Japanese halo car is renowned for its precise engineering and impeccable quality. With only 351 built between 1967 and 1970, this particular model in Pegasus White is believed to be one of two imported to East Africa. It has been meticulously preserved and was awarded “Best in Show” at the London Concours in 2022.

The auction will also include the 1986 Aston Martin Virage Coupé Prototype, estimated to fetch between $315,000 and $440,000. This two-door prototype of Aston Martin’s mainstream model of the 1990s, the Virage, was specially modified to accommodate the height of its owner. It features a striking Pacific Blue Pearlescent paint and a fully trimmed interior to Lagonda standards.

Another standout vehicle is the 1983 Lancia Rally 037 Evoluzione 2, estimated to sell for $945,000 to $1.2 million. This car is a rare example from the “Golden Era” of rallying, known for being among the fastest and most sophisticated rally cars. With a rich competition history and recent mechanical restoration, it is a prized find for rally enthusiasts.

In addition to the impressive array of vehicles, the auction will also feature a 1943 Vickers Supermarine Spitfire Mark IX Single-Seat Fighter. This historic aircraft, with a chassis number MH415, played a significant role in World War II and even engaged in combat with German adversaries. With an estimated value between $4.4 million and $5.7 million, it is sure to be a sought-after item for aviation enthusiasts and collectors alike.

With such a diverse and captivating assortment of vintage collectors’ machinery, the upcoming auction promises to be an extraordinary event for automotive and aviation enthusiasts. The range of vehicles and aircraft on offer, from rare and iconic race cars to historic warplanes, is a testament to the enduring allure and fascination of these unique pieces of motoring and aviation history.

Sources:

– Bonham/Cars Auction Organization