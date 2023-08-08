Hisense Announces New Range of Televisions in New Zealand

Hisense is set to compete with popular brands like TCL, Samsung, LG, Panasonic, and Sony in the New Zealand market with its latest televisions. The Chinese brand aims to provide consumers with a range of high-quality options at reasonable prices.

Three new ULED models will be introduced, with sizes ranging from 43 to 100 inches. ULED technology, short for “Ultra LED,” is Hisense’s own marketing term similar to Samsung’s “QLED.” The company claims that these TVs deliver an exceptional screen experience for various content, including sports, nature documentaries, movies, and gaming.

In New Zealand, the A7K range starts at $1099 for the 43-inch model, the U7K range starts at $2299 for the 55-inch model, and the U8K range starts at $3499 for the 75-inch model. All models support up to 4K resolution and incorporate Mini LED technology.

The A7K and U7K models are currently available at retailers such as JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman, while the U8K model will be released before the end of August. Hisense emphasizes its “attainable premium” strategy, offering high-quality televisions at a reasonable price point. This provides consumers with an option for impressive features without an exorbitant price tag.

The U8K model features Mini LED Pro backlight technology, providing up to 1300 nits of peak brightness and support for up to 144Hz for PC gamers. Hisense TVs run on the company’s own VIDAA operating system, which was the first in the world to be TÜV Rheinland-certified.

Privacy is a priority for Hisense, and the company ensures responsible handling of customer data. They state that they do not sell or store unnecessary data and are fully GDPR compliant.

Overall, Hisense’s new range of televisions offers New Zealand consumers a wider range of options in the market. Combining quality features and affordability, they aim to meet the demands of customers looking for impressive televisions without breaking the bank.