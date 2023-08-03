Fighting to Preserve Family Land on Hilton Head Island

Josephine Wright, 93, is fighting to protect her family’s land on Hilton Head Island from a development company. The company has filed a lawsuit against her for encroachment in an attempt to build a neighborhood on the property. However, Ms. Wright has refused their offer to buy it. She is determined to preserve the land and has gained support from celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Kyrie Irving, who hope to inspire others to protect their own land.

Beaufort County Council has appointed John Robinson as the Interim Administrator during a special meeting. Chairman Joe Passiment expressed confidence in Robinson’s leadership during these challenging times and emphasized the dedication of County staff in serving citizens. The council has also terminated Eric Greenway and initiated an investigation into discussed personnel matters.

Residents of Beaufort County recently observed a line of bright lights in the night sky, which were the recently launched Starlink satellites as part of Elon Musk’s global connectivity project. These satellites aim to provide broadband internet access worldwide. SpaceX has already launched over 4,000 satellites, creating a visible line that will eventually join the existing network in the sky.

In other news, Hilton Head residents are invited to participate in a Hurricane Evacuation Study to help the town improve its evacuation plans and ensure the safety of residents during storms.

Hilton Head Island’s Tyler Crispen, known for his appearances on “Big Brother” reality TV shows, will join the cast of “The Challenge: USA.” The show will feature intense physical contests in Croatia, with stars from various reality shows competing for a grand prize. The series will premiere on CBS and Paramount+.

Buffalos restaurant in Palmetto Bluff has reopened after extensive renovations. The restaurant now boasts an expanded rear patio, an exposed kitchen, refinished hardwood floors, and a revolving exhibit of local artwork, creating a welcoming atmosphere for patrons to enjoy alongside views of the May River.

