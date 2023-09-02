Action-packed Cars: Transform Your Vehicle into an Ectomobile with ULTIMATE 84 Decals

Car enthusiasts and fans of Ghostbusters now have the opportunity to turn their vehicles into iconic Ectomobiles, thanks to ULTIMATE 84’s meticulously researched and developed decals. These decals are not your average Ghostbusters emblems, but rather a tribute to a unique version of the iconic logo found only in the original film.

With the 40th anniversary of the Ghostbusters franchise approaching, ULTIMATE 84 has undertaken a mission to shed light on these distinctive decals. They aim to bridge the gap between the lost production assets from the 1984 film and the emblems used in the opening sequence of the slime-filled 1989 sequel.

ULTIMATE 84’s creative director, Kip Marshall, collaborated with builders and owners of authentic 1959 Miller-Meteor Ectomobiles to ensure the precision of the decals’ sizing. He gained access to these rare Cadillacs, while in-depth documentation of the original film-used car on the SONY lot provided valuable insights for a highly accurate reproduction.

More than just a homage to the car, ULTIMATE 84 serves as a tribute to Stephen Dane, the designer and overseer of the Ecto-1 and Ecto-1A, as well as Michel C. Gross, the creator of the no-ghost logo. These art pieces faithfully recapture a chapter of the Ghostbusters saga, preserving the memories of these individuals.

For collectors, ULTIMATE 84 offers a single inkjet-printed Mooglie emblem priced at $45. However, those looking to fully transform their vehicles can choose from a three-pack option of digital inkjet or hand-printed decals, ranging from $129 to $229. These exclusive decals can be purchased through Ultimate84.com.

Stay updated on news and announcements from ULTIMATE 84 through Kip Marshall’s Instagram.

Definitions:

– Decals: Stickers or transfers that can be attached to vehicles or other surfaces.

– Emblems: Symbols or designs that represent a particular group, organization, or brand.

Sources:

– ULTIMATE 84: Ultimate84.com