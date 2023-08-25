Thorp Cardinals Remember Historic 1993 Football Season

The 1993 Thorp football team will be honored this Friday as they open the season against Prairie Farm. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the team’s historic state championship win. The Cardinals’ victory in 1993 was the first and only state championship for the program.

The path to the championship began in 1992 when the team came close to earning a playoff berth. This near miss motivated the players to work harder in the offseason, both in the weight room and at camps, to come back stronger in 1993. Quarterback Shannon Broda noted that the extra effort paid off when the season started.

The Cardinals faced tough competition in the Small Cloverbelt Conference, a dominant league during that era. From 1986 to 1996, teams from the conference made it to nine state championship games and won seven titles. Making it out of the conference was a significant accomplishment in itself.

Thorp’s only loss in the 1993 season came against Fall Creek, who shut them out 21-0. However, the Cardinals bounced back and won their final three games, capping off the season with a shutout victory over defending Division 6 state champion Owen-Withee.

Qualifying for the playoffs was more challenging in 1993 compared to today. Only 16 teams in six divisions made it, so even teams with winning records could be left out. Despite their 6-3, 4-3 record in 1992, the Cardinals secured a playoff spot.

Thorp’s playoff run was impressive, with shutout wins in the first two rounds. They limited both Wild Rose and Iola-Scandinavia, two strong opponents, to minimal yardage and only allowed one total touchdown throughout the playoffs. In the semifinals, they defeated Lake Holcombe convincingly with 350 yards of total offense.

The 1993 Thorp Cardinals football team will forever be remembered for their resilience, hard work, and ultimately, their state championship win. Their success in a competitive conference and during a time when playoff berths were limited makes their achievement even more impressive.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

-defined “Small Cloverbelt Conference”

-defined “Division 6 state champion”