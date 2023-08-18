The Easiest Dungeons in World of Warcraft’s Mythic+ Season

Every World of Warcraft season, there are always a couple of dungeons that prove to be more difficult than the rest in the Mythic+ environment. In the previous season, Court of Stars and Shadowmoon Burial Grounds were the outliers, but this season brings two new dungeons to take their place.

Looking at the leaderboard for Dragonflight season two, it is clear that high-end players are primarily running Underrot and Neltharus. Underrot has established itself as the easiest Mythic+ dungeon this season because of its lack of lethal mechanics, generous timer, and manageable enemy damage.

Neltharus, on the other hand, posed some challenges at the start of the season. Bosses in this dungeon dealt significant damage, and many groups struggled with finding and using the treasure against Warlord Sargha. However, Blizzard has nerfed the boss’s damage and fixed issues with interactable items, making Neltharus more accessible.

Neltharion’s Lair, a dungeon from Legion, also deserves a mention. It is relatively straightforward during Fortified weeks, but becomes much more challenging during Tyrannical weeks when the bosses have significantly more health and deal higher damage.

If you want an easier time in Mythic+ rating, consider running Underrot and Neltharus with your friends or Mythic+ teammates. These dungeons provide a good opportunity for free rating points.

Dragonflight season two is expected to last for a few more months, and we can anticipate the release of Patch 10.1.7 with new events, a ping system, and more Heritage Armors before Blizzard introduces eight new dungeons into the rotation.