Hideo Kojima Shares Insight into Early Days of Konami

Metal Gear and Death Stranding creator, Hideo Kojima, recently provided some fascinating information about his time at Konami and the development of the original Metal Gear Solid game. Taking to social media, Kojima discussed the significance of Metal Gear Solid, revealing that it marked a major turning point in his career as it was his first experience overseeing production rather than just development.

Kojima’s thrifty tactics during the development of Metal Gear Solid are particularly noteworthy. In order to reduce costs, he implemented measures such as prohibiting his team from working at night to minimize the office’s electricity bill. Kojima even took on additional projects, such as launching a drama series and porting Bemani, to generate additional revenue and stabilize profits for the fiscal year.

Reflecting on the experience, Kojima stated, “[Metal Gear Solid 1] was the first work I produced on my own. To reduce the monthly electricity bill, I asked the company to stop working at night. I also launched a drama series in parallel in order to turn a profit as soon as possible, and ported Bemani in order to stabilize the profit for the fiscal year.”

Kojima’s efforts paid off, as Metal Gear Solid was released to critical acclaim and went on to become the foundation of a successful franchise that continues to thrive even after 25 years. While Kojima has since left Konami to establish his own studio and work on projects like Death Stranding, there are exciting developments in the Metal Gear series for fans to look forward to. A remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 is currently in the works, and Konami will be releasing a collection of the original trilogy along with other additions on October 24.

