Hideki Kamiya Hopes for a New Game Development Job in 2024

Platinum Games co-founder Hideki Kamiya has expressed his desire to land a new job in the gaming industry in 2024. In an interview with Japanese magazine Famitsu, Kamiya humorously stated that he wants to secure a game development role so that he can “have a meal.” This declaration comes after his departure from Platinum Games, where he previously served as the vice president and played a pivotal role in the creation of franchises like Bayonetta and Astral Chain.

Kamiya began his career at Capcom, where he gained recognition for directing notable titles such as Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry, Okami, and Viewtiful Joe. After co-founding Platinum Games in 2006, he continued to make his mark in the industry with his innovative and creative game design.

Since leaving Platinum Games, Kamiya has expressed his desire to continue working in game development. In his YouTube video, he hinted at the possibility of a non-compete clause, which may delay the announcement of his next project. However, he remains determined to bring exciting news to his fans in due time.

Despite his departure from Platinum Games, Kamiya has reassured fans that the Bayonetta series will continue. He expressed disappointment at not being able to fulfill his complete vision for the series but remains optimistic about its future.

As one of the most renowned developers in the industry, Hideki Kamiya’s desire to return to game development in 2024 is sure to spark anticipation and excitement among gaming enthusiasts. Fans will eagerly await an announcement regarding his next venture and the creative endeavors that lie ahead.

