Forza Motorsport Delays Release of Nürburgring Nordschleife But Promises Most Accurate Version Yet

Forza Motorsport fans were disappointed to learn that the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife would not be available when the new game launches on October 10. However, Dan Greenawalt, General Manager of Forza Motorsport, has explained the reasoning behind the delay and assured players that the track will be worth the wait.

In an exclusive statement to The Drive, Greenawalt acknowledged the importance of the Nürburgring circuit to the Forza community, especially in modes like Rivals and Time Attack. He revealed that the track was not included in the initial game release because the focus was on shorter sprint races, qualifying sessions, and practice, which are the main features of Builder’s Cup career mode and Featured Multiplayer.

Greenawalt stated that the development team specifically chose the 20 tracks that best support their vision and create the most compelling experience for players. However, he also admitted that the Nordschleife track needed rebuilding and improvements. The current version, introduced in Forza Motorsport 5 and largely unchanged since 2014, has never been considered the most accurate representation of the circuit.

The delay in releasing the Nürburgring Nordschleife will provide the opportunity for Turn 10 Studios to dedicate resources to rebuilding the track and ensuring its accuracy. Greenawalt assured fans that the updated version, set to be released in Spring 2024, will be the most accurate Nordschleife ever available in Forza Motorsport.

Although the delay is disappointing, it holds the promise of a significantly improved and more authentic Nürburgring experience for players. Forza fans will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the iconic 12.9-mile (20.83 km) track, but it seems that the wait will be worthwhile.

Definitions:

– Nürburgring Nordschleife: The famous and challenging racetrack located in Nürburg, Germany.

– Forza Motorsport: A popular sim racing video game franchise developed by Turn 10 Studios.

– Builder’s Cup: A career mode in Forza Motorsport that focuses on shorter sprint races.

– Featured Multiplayer: A game mode that combines various racing challenges and competitions.

– Rivals: A mode in Forza Motorsport where players compete against ghost recordings of other players’ lap times.

Source: The Drive