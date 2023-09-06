CityLife

Get Discounts on PlayStation 5 Console Bundles Before Black Friday

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 6, 2023
If you’re eager to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 console without having to wait for Black Friday, there are a few vendors offering discounts and freebies on PS5 bundles right now. Despite the high demand for the console, it’s still relatively new, so don’t expect any significant price cuts from Sony just yet.

One deal that stands out is from Dell. When you purchase the PS5 disc edition console from Dell, you’ll receive a $75 Dell promotion egift card. The gift card will be emailed to you within 20 days after the PS5 ships and will expire 90 days after that. You can use the gift card to purchase a variety of items from Dell, including PS5 accessories like a DualSense controller or Pulse 3D gaming headset.

If you’re a fan of the Final Fantasy series, Best Buy and Walmart are both offering a bundle that includes the PS5 disc edition console and the highly acclaimed Final Fantasy XVI game. The bundle is priced at $509, just $10 more than the standalone console. Final Fantasy XVI is considered one of the best games released for the PS5 in 2023 and features epic boss fights and outstanding music.

For those who prefer action-packed adventures, Walmart has a PS5 bundle with God of War: Ragnarok. The bundle includes the PS5 disc edition console and the game for $509. God of War: Ragnarok has received a perfect 10/10 rating and is praised for its impeccable writing, performances, and exhilarating gameplay. This game is a must-play for fans of the series and is currently exclusive to the PS5.

Lastly, there is an upcoming PS5 Spider-Man 2 console on the horizon for those who want an even more exciting gaming experience. Unfortunately, no further details are provided in the source article about this particular bundle.

Take advantage of these discounts and freebies to make the most of your PlayStation 5 gaming experience. Whether you choose to explore the world of Final Fantasy or embark on an epic adventure with Kratos in God of War: Ragnarok, these bundles offer great value and entertainment.

