CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

New Render Reveals High-Resolution Look at Google Pixel 8 Pro

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 6, 2023
New Render Reveals High-Resolution Look at Google Pixel 8 Pro

The upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro has been the subject of several leaks, and a new render has now surfaced, offering a detailed look at the device. The render, courtesy of Evan Blass, showcases the Pixel 8 Pro in a stunning blue color, which is set to be one of the options available alongside black and off-white models.

In the render, we can observe the revised camera bar, featuring a singular cutout for the three cameras, as well as a flash and a temperature sensor. The phone also appears to have a slightly more rounded shape in the corners compared to its predecessor.

Additionally, Blass shared screenshots that provide a glimpse of the default marketing setup for the Pixel 8 Pro’s homescreen, showcasing wallpapers that have been seen before. Dylan Roussel also tweeted screenshots from the Pixel Phone Simulator, offering a 3D model of the device from various angles, including the SIM card tray.

It’s worth noting that the blue color of the Pixel 8 Pro is reportedly called “Sky” and not “Sky Blue” as previously speculated. The Pixel 8 series is slated to launch on October 4, alongside the anticipated release of the Pixel Watch 2.

Source: [Source Name] (no URL provided)
Definitions:
– Render: A visual representation or image created with the help of computer graphics. It gives a realistic depiction of what a product or design will look like.
– Temperature Sensor: A device that measures temperature and converts it into a readable form for monitoring and controlling purposes.
– Default Marketing Setup: The pre-set arrangement and display of elements on the homescreen of a device, typically used for promotional purposes.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

Revolutionizing Internet Technology: The Emergence of Software Defined Storage

Sep 6, 2023
News

How Internet Technology is Shaping Legal Case Management in North America

Sep 6, 2023
News

Get Fit with the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar Smartwatch

Sep 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

Apple Expresses Concerns Over EU Digital Markets Act

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify Testing Paywall for Lyrics Behind Premium Subscription

Sep 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Cypher 007: The Classic Bond Experience Comes to Apple Arcade

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Dalarö House: A Tranquil Summer Escape

Sep 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments