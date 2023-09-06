New Render Reveals High-Resolution Look at Google Pixel 8 Pro

The upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro has been the subject of several leaks, and a new render has now surfaced, offering a detailed look at the device. The render, courtesy of Evan Blass, showcases the Pixel 8 Pro in a stunning blue color, which is set to be one of the options available alongside black and off-white models.

In the render, we can observe the revised camera bar, featuring a singular cutout for the three cameras, as well as a flash and a temperature sensor. The phone also appears to have a slightly more rounded shape in the corners compared to its predecessor.

Additionally, Blass shared screenshots that provide a glimpse of the default marketing setup for the Pixel 8 Pro’s homescreen, showcasing wallpapers that have been seen before. Dylan Roussel also tweeted screenshots from the Pixel Phone Simulator, offering a 3D model of the device from various angles, including the SIM card tray.

It’s worth noting that the blue color of the Pixel 8 Pro is reportedly called “Sky” and not “Sky Blue” as previously speculated. The Pixel 8 series is slated to launch on October 4, alongside the anticipated release of the Pixel Watch 2.

