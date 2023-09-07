Sony Raises the Prices of PlayStation Plus Subscriptions in Canada

Sony has recently announced a price increase for its PlayStation Plus subscription service, and now Canadian gamers know how much more they will have to pay. The new prices will take effect on September 6th.

Twitter user @Lbabinz, who frequently shares video game deals in Canada, discovered that the updated Canadian prices for all three tiers of PS Plus (Essential, Extra, and Premium) are now reflected on PlayStation’s website. Unfortunately, the price hike does not come with any new perks or benefits.

The new prices for PlayStation Plus subscriptions in Canada are as follows:

– PlayStation Plus Essential 12-month subscription — $94.99 (previously $69.99)

– PlayStation Plus Extra 12-month subscription — $154.99 (previously $114.99)

– PlayStation Plus Premium 12-month subscription — $189.99 (previously $139.99)

Sony stated that the price increase is necessary to continue providing high-quality games and value-added benefits to their PlayStation Plus subscribers. The company also claims that the new 12-month prices still offer a discounted rate compared to the shorter one- and three-month options.

It is important to note that current subscribers will not experience the price increase until their next renewal date, falling on or after November 6th. However, any changes made to the subscription, such as upgrades or downgrades, will reflect the new prices immediately.

The PlayStation Plus Essential tier is the standard level required for online play, offering a few monthly games at no extra cost and cloud storage. The Extra tier includes all the perks of Essential as well as a catalog of hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games. Finally, the Premium tier provides everything from Plus and Extra, along with PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles, cloud streaming, and full-game trials. Additionally, all PS Plus subscribers benefit from exclusive deals on the PlayStation Store.

While the price increase may disappoint some Canadian gamers, Sony emphasizes that it is necessary for maintaining the quality and value of the PlayStation Plus service.

Sources:

Sony

Via: @Lbabinz