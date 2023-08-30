Oppo Unveils Find N3 Flip: A Competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip

Oppo has officially launched its latest foldable smartphone, the Find N3 Flip, in China. While an international release date and price have not been announced yet, Oppo claims that it will be available in international markets soon. Unlike its predecessor, the N2 Flip, it is unclear whether Oppo will release the N3 Flip in the US.

The Find N3 Flip features a clamshell design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip but sets itself apart with its camera array. It boasts a Hasselblad-branded triple-camera setup on the rear, which includes a 32-megapixel telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 50-megapixel main camera, and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The device is equipped with 12GB of RAM and is available in two storage variants: 256GB and 512GB. The pricing for the Chinese market translates to approximately $932 and $1,042, respectively. These prices suggest that the N3 Flip will be similarly priced to competitors such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Motorola Razr Plus.

In terms of specifications, the Find N3 Flip has a thickness of around 16.4mm when closed and 7.8mm when opened. It weighs 198 grams and features a 6.8-inch internal screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3.26-inch external cover display.

The phone is powered by a 4,300mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 44W. It also includes a three-stage alert slider, a popular feature found on devices from Oppo’s subsidiary, OnePlus. Additionally, Oppo is offering a case for the Find N3 Flip with a looping strap for easier handling and positioning of the phone.

With its innovative design and powerful camera setup, the Oppo Find N3 Flip presents itself as a strong competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and other foldable smartphones in the market.

Sources: TechRadar, Oppo press release