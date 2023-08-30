CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Get Ready for a Rare Blue Supermoon in Ontario

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 30, 2023
Get Ready for a Rare Blue Supermoon in Ontario

Stargazers in Ontario are in for a treat tonight with the appearance of a rare blue supermoon. The second full moon of the month, known as a blue moon, will be visible on Wednesday night. This particular full moon is also the closest to the Earth that we will see all year, making it a ‘super’ moon. As a result, it will appear brighter and larger to the human eye.

According to The Weather Network, this combination of a blue and super moon is a phenomenon that hasn’t occurred in 27 years and won’t happen again for another 92 years, until 2115.

The clear skies forecast for the Toronto area around 7 p.m. Wednesday night will provide ideal conditions for viewing this celestial event.

Astrophotographer Trevor Jones suggests that in order to have the best stargazing experience, it is important to minimize light pollution. This can be achieved by getting away from city lights and finding a darker location. Jones recommends allowing your eyes to adjust to the darkness for about 25 minutes before expecting to see the celestial sights beyond the moon.

For those in Ontario looking for dark sky spots, federal dark-sky preserves such as Point Pelee National Park, Fathom Five National Marine Park, and Bruce Peninsula National Park are recommended. Other spots, although not officially designated as dark-sky areas, include Binbrook Conservation Area, Torrance Barrens, and Lennox and Addington Dark Sky Viewing Area.

This rare blue supermoon is a must-see for any stargazing enthusiasts. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness this extraordinary lunar event.

Sources:
– The Weather Network
– The Associated Press

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Super Mario Bros. 3: How Disney World Inspired a Gaming Classic

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Shaping the Future of Technology: Key Advancements in Silicon Photonics, Micro LEDs, and Printed Electronics

Aug 31, 2023
News

Top RPG Games to Play Besides Baldur’s Gate 3

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

AI

When Will the World End? Insights from GPT Chatbot

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Dairyland Power Cooperative Continues to Provide Reliable Energy for 700,000 Individuals

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

SpaceX Provides New Images of Starship Engine Test

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Flesh and Blood Teams Up with Tolarian Community College to Release New Four-Player Boxed Set

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments