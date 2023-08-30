Get Ready for a Rare Blue Supermoon in Ontario

Stargazers in Ontario are in for a treat tonight with the appearance of a rare blue supermoon. The second full moon of the month, known as a blue moon, will be visible on Wednesday night. This particular full moon is also the closest to the Earth that we will see all year, making it a ‘super’ moon. As a result, it will appear brighter and larger to the human eye.

According to The Weather Network, this combination of a blue and super moon is a phenomenon that hasn’t occurred in 27 years and won’t happen again for another 92 years, until 2115.

The clear skies forecast for the Toronto area around 7 p.m. Wednesday night will provide ideal conditions for viewing this celestial event.

Astrophotographer Trevor Jones suggests that in order to have the best stargazing experience, it is important to minimize light pollution. This can be achieved by getting away from city lights and finding a darker location. Jones recommends allowing your eyes to adjust to the darkness for about 25 minutes before expecting to see the celestial sights beyond the moon.

For those in Ontario looking for dark sky spots, federal dark-sky preserves such as Point Pelee National Park, Fathom Five National Marine Park, and Bruce Peninsula National Park are recommended. Other spots, although not officially designated as dark-sky areas, include Binbrook Conservation Area, Torrance Barrens, and Lennox and Addington Dark Sky Viewing Area.

This rare blue supermoon is a must-see for any stargazing enthusiasts. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness this extraordinary lunar event.

Sources:

– The Weather Network

– The Associated Press