Low-Impact HIIT Workouts: Get Your Heart Pumping on the Elliptical

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts are known for their intense, heart-pumping exercises that can leave you breathless. However, many of these workouts can be high-impact, putting your muscles and joints at risk. That’s where low-impact HIIT workouts come in, and one of the best ways to do them is on an elliptical machine.

The benefits of doing HIIT workouts on an elliptical are numerous. According to BowFlex advisor Amy Schemper, CPT, elliptical workouts are both low-impact and high-intensity. They allow you to work at your own fitness level by adjusting resistance and speed. These workouts are also incredibly effective for cardiovascular training, as they can quickly elevate your heart rate.

Another advantage of elliptical workouts is that they are accessible to people of all fitness levels. Beginners can hop on and start moving, while more advanced exercisers can use resistance and speed for HIIT and endurance training. Plus, you can easily multitask while on the elliptical, whether you’re watching TV, listening to a podcast, or reading a book.

To perform a HIIT workout on an elliptical, Schemper advises adjusting the resistance and being mindful of your stride length and hand placement. Resistance should be tailored to your fitness level and goals, starting with a warm-up at a low resistance and gradually increasing it. Work intervals should be done at 70-90 percent of your maximum heart rate, and recovery intervals at a lower resistance.

There are several HIIT workout sequences you can try on the elliptical. One simple method is to alternate between high and low resistance intervals, increasing the resistance for 30 seconds and then recovering for 60 seconds. Another option is to maintain a consistent intensity throughout the workout while changing the resistance at regular intervals.

Here’s an example of a 10-minute HIIT workout on the elliptical:

Minute 1: Resistance 1 Minute 2: Resistance 3 Minute 3: Resistance 2 Minute 4: Resistance 5 Minute 5: Resistance 4 Minute 6: Resistance 7 Minute 7: Resistance 6 Minute 8: Resistance 9 Minute 9: Resistance 8 Minute 10: Cooldown: Resistance 2-3

By incorporating low-impact HIIT workouts on the elliptical into your fitness routine, you can enjoy the benefits of a high-intensity workout without putting unnecessary stress on your muscles and joints.

