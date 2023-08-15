Genshin Impact Version 4.0: Release Time, Maintenance Rewards, and Pre-Loading Details

Say goodbye to Sumeru and hello to Fontaine. The highly-anticipated Genshin Impact Version 4.0 is just hours away from release, bringing players into the newest region of Fontaine. The release date is Wednesday, August 16, with the exact time varying depending on your time zone.

According to the estimated release times, players on the US West Coast can start playing on August 15 at 8 p.m. PDT, while those on the US East Coast can begin at 11 p.m. EDT. In the UK, the release time is set for August 16 at 4 a.m. BST, and in Europe, it is at 5 a.m. CEST. Australian players can join in on August 16 at 1 p.m. AEST, and in Japan, the release time is 12 p.m. JST.

During the maintenance period for Version 4.0, which is scheduled to last five hours and starts at 06:00 (UTC+8) on August 16, players will be compensated with 300 Primogems as a thank you for their patience. To be eligible for the Primogems, players must have reached Adventure Rank 5. The compensation will be sent via in-game mail within five hours after the maintenance is completed.

Players also have the option to pre-load the Version 4.0 update, allowing them to dive into the new content as soon as the update is live. Pre-loading is available on PC, mobile, and PlayStation platforms.

On PC, players can pre-load directly from the launcher. The pre-installation package will appear as a cloud icon labeled “Game Pre-Installation,” next to the Launch button. Clicking on the icon will initiate the pre-installation process.

Mobile players can pre-load the update by either clicking the cloud icon in the lower left corner after booting up the game or by going to the settings menu from the gear icon on the Paimon dashboard. In the settings, select the Pre-Install Resource Package section and click “Pre-Install Now.”

For PlayStation players, pre-loading is not available. They will need to manually update Genshin Impact after the Version 4.0 update goes live. To update, scroll over the Genshin Impact icon in the PlayStation library, press the Options button on the controller, and select the “Search for Update” option. Keep checking for the update if it doesn’t appear immediately.

Genshin Impact Version 4.0 will introduce the water-filled region of Fontaine, offering new quests and mysteries for players to explore. The game is available on PC, iOS, Android, and PlayStation platforms.