Starfield Release Times, Early Access Details, and PC Specs Revealed

After years of anticipation, Bethesda Game Studios is finally set to release its highly anticipated new IP, Starfield. As the studio’s first venture into the realm of sci-fi, Starfield has become one of the most anticipated games of the year. With Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda for $7.5 billion in 2021, the stakes are high for both the developer and its new parent company.

For fans eager to explore the vastness of space, the release times for Starfield have been revealed. The game will have two release dates, with early access starting on August 31 and the standard launch on September 6. The unlock times for each region have also been announced, allowing players around the world to plan their interstellar journeys.

In addition to the release times, Bethesda has outlined the options for early access. Game Pass subscribers can opt for the budget-friendly Premium Edition Upgrade for $35, which grants early access and includes additional content such as the Shattered Space Story Expansion and the Constellation Skin Pack. Those without Game Pass can choose the full Premium Edition for $99, which includes the base game and all the digital extras.

For the ultimate Starfield experience, players can dive into the Constellation Edition, priced at $299. This edition comes with all the digital goodies, early access, and physical items like a Steelbook Display Case, Constellation Patch, Starfield Chronomark Watch and Case, and a Credit Stick with a Laser-Etched Game Code.

As for PC players, Bethesda has provided the minimum and recommended specifications for Starfield. The game will require a significant amount of storage space, with a file size of 120GB on Xbox and 140GB on PC. The minimum requirements include a Windows 10 operating system, AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7-6800K processor, 16GB of RAM, and AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti graphics card. On the other hand, the recommended specifications call for a Windows 10/11 operating system, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel i5-10600K processor, 16GB of RAM, and AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card.

With all the release times, early access details, and PC specifications now available, fans can begin preparing for their journey into the stars. Whether you choose to embark on the adventure early or wait for the standard launch, Starfield promises to be an epic space epic unlike any other. Start counting down the days until September 6 when Starfield will launch on Xbox, Game Pass, and PC.

Source: Bethesda Softworks

Definitions:

– IP: Intellectual Property, refers to a unique creation or product that is protected by legal rights.

– Game Pass: A subscription-based service provided by Microsoft that grants access to a library of games.

– PC Specs: Specifications required to run a game on a personal computer.

Sources:

– Bethesda Softworks