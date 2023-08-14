Where to Buy Sex Toys Online: Top Retailers for Discreet Shopping

Long gone are the days of having to physically go to an adult boutique to speak to a live human about sex toys you might want to explore. It’s completely understandable to want this to be a more private, personal shopping experience. Most online sex toy retailers do so much of the work for you: They highlight their best-sellers, include reviews from happy customers, and even provide details on the products, from how loud and buzzy it is to how powerful it is and if it’s best used externally or internally.

There are many specialty retailers that offer discreet packaging, making it easier to purchase sex toys online, especially if you live in a building with nosy neighbors or just parents or roommates picking up packages for you. You can find just about anything you could ever possibly be into at Lovehoney. It’s stocked with lingerie, sexual health products for people of all genders, including anyone going through menopause, and much more. Every order is sent in a discreet package, ensuring your privacy.

Another great online retailer is Maude, a woman-owned brand with a clean, minimalist aesthetic. They offer sexual wellness products, such as lubes and massage oils, in sleek packaging. Dame is a women-owned company that specializes in pastel-colored, fun, body-safe toys and sexual wellness products designed for people with vulvas. Their hands-free couples’ toy called Eva adds extra clitoral stimulation during partnered sex.

Unbound is a woman-owned brand that offers brightly colored toys, lubes, and gift sets that are made with your body in mind. They also prioritize discretion, ensuring that the brand name or items won’t show up on your credit card statement or the packaging. Ulta, known for its beauty products, has recently expanded its offerings to include sexual wellness products. They offer a solid beginner vibrator called the VUSH Gloss Bullet Vibrator.

LELO is known for their high-quality sex toys. If you’re looking to expand your collection, investing in a LELO toy is a great choice. With a wide range of options available from these retailers, you can find the perfect sex toy that suits your needs and preferences. Enjoy a discreet shopping experience while exploring the world of sex toys.