Automation Creates Job Opportunities Amidst Growing Adoption of Robots

Automation is expected to have a significant impact on the job market in the coming years. However, as more companies embrace the use of robots in various industries such as manufacturing, food service, and delivery, there is a growing opportunity for workers to be involved in building and implementing this technology.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report for 2023 forecast reveals that both humanoid and nonhumanoid robots will contribute to job reduction, growth, or a neutral effect in the near future. The electronics, energy tech and utilities, and consumer goods sectors are anticipated to be the most likely adopters of robotics.

While the overall effect of automation may vary across industries, certain sectors are projected to experience job losses. For instance, 60% of companies in consumer goods production and the oil and gas industry expect automation to lead to job cuts. On the flip side, 60% of information and technology services companies anticipate job creation due to robotics within the next five years.

Robotics companies like Zipline are actively seeking to hire more employees as they expand their operations. Zipline specializes in designing, building, and operating autonomous delivery drones for a range of clients, including hospitals and major brands. They have job openings in various fields such as electrical and mechanical engineering, coding, and security.

The widespread use of automation benefits both workers and companies. It relieves employees from monotonous or hazardous tasks while also enhancing competitiveness and efficiency in the production process. Additionally, automation can help alleviate labor shortages. However, businesses need to strike a balance between utilizing automation to improve employees’ work conditions without completely replacing them.

The food service industry has also seen the integration of automation, with companies like Vebu Labs and Chipotle developing robots to assist with food preparation. Vebu Labs, for example, is planning to hire over 40 new workers in the United States, offering positions in engineering, accounting, and fabrication.

Despite automation addressing labor challenges in some sectors, there is a shortage of skilled workers in the technology supply chain. There is a clear need for more training programs that equip individuals with the skills to effectively utilize and build robots in the workforce.