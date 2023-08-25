Hello Kitty Island Adventure Receives Major Update with New Features

Hello Kitty Island Adventure, the Apple Arcade-exclusive game, is set to receive its first major update on August 25, 2023. Update 1.1 will focus on the LittleTwinStars, who previously appeared as cameo characters in the game. With this update, they will take center stage, allowing players to befriend them and explore their home realm of Cloud Island.

The update will introduce a range of new themed items, including fresh recipes and outfits to discover. Players will be able to craft new “dreamy” furniture items inspired by the colorful world of the LittleTwinStars and use them to decorate newly-opened Visitor Cabins.

New visitors will also be introduced in this update, such as Tam and Pam, Tuxedosam’s penguin siblings, and Mocha and Espresso, two of Cinnamoroll’s best friends. Each visitor will have unique cabin requirements, so players will need to search for the best furniture and items to ensure their comfort.

In addition to these additions, the update will bring a new “Summer’s End Celebration” starting from August 29, 2023. Players will be able to collect sunscreen around the beach of Friendship Island, which can be redeemed for exclusive furniture and limited-time outfits.

The new Hello Kitty Island Adventure update will feature a new main storyline that includes stargazing with Hello Kitty and friends. Players will also have the opportunity to discover new secrets and find Sky Fragments that unlock portals to Cloud Island, a completely new area in the game.

The update will introduce new characters, Kiki and Lala, the adorable LittleTwinStars who take care of Cloud Island. Cloud Island will be a brand new biome with a unique landscape that can be accessed via cloud carts and will feature new visitor cabins.

Obtaining new furniture and expanding the wardrobe with cute new outfits will be possible through new items and recipes. Players can create new recipes using Snowcicles, Moon Cheese, and Starfruit. Additionally, players can treat Kiki and Lala with Moon Cheese or Snowcicles to receive stardust, which can be exchanged for new Dreamy Set clothing and furniture.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is available exclusively on Apple Arcade.

Sources:

– Apple

– GamesHub