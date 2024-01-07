Hellblade 2: Will it be the Game-Changer Microsoft Needs?

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was a standout game in 2017, and its sequel is slated for release sometime in 2024. With the potential to be the game Microsoft has been waiting for, let’s delve into what to expect from Hellblade 2.

Developed by Ninja Theory, the game follows the story of Senua, a Pict warrior, in an action-adventure game set in a dark and atmospheric world. Senua continues her journey, plagued by hallucinations both visual and auditory, as she seeks vengeance and battles against the darkness within herself. The sequel will delve deeper into the realm of mental health and psychoses, incorporating disturbing visions and a story with multiple layers of interpretation. Tameem Antoniades, co-founder of Ninja Theory, explained that Hellblade 2 aims to explore “how mental illness helps shape myths, gods, and religions.”

Microsoft has been actively acquiring studios, including Ninja Theory in 2018, in its quest to establish itself as a gaming powerhouse. However, blockbuster hits have been few and far between compared to Sony’s continuous success with titles like Spiderman 2 and the free DLC for God of War: Ragnarok. While games like Starfield and Redfall have not quite lived up to the immense anticipation surrounding their releases, Hellblade 2 could be the light at the end of the tunnel.

Being a follow-up to an already acclaimed game, Hellblade 2 seems like a safe bet for success. Additionally, Ninja Theory’s partnership with Microsoft has provided a substantial increase in budget, allowing for stunning visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5. The various trailers released so far have showcased the game’s incredible graphics.

If you want to learn more about whether Hellblade 2 will be the standout release for Microsoft Studios, be sure to check out our JV Fast video.

