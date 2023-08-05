New Software HelioLinc3D Revolutionizes Asteroid Detection

Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a groundbreaking software called HelioLinc3D that has the potential to revolutionize the detection of asteroids. Unlike conventional algorithms that require four images taken in a single night, HelioLinc3D cuts this number in half, increasing efficiency and accuracy.

This innovative program has already proven its effectiveness by successfully identifying an asteroid that had been missed by previous surveys. Using data from the NASA-funded ATLAS survey, HelioLinc3D detected an asteroid classified as “potentially hazardous.” Named 2022 SF289, this asteroid measures 600 feet in length and has the potential to cause significant damage if it were to collide with a large city. However, there is currently no risk of impact in the near future.

HelioLinc3D was specifically designed for the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile. Equipped with a large mirror, massive camera, and expansive vision, this observatory is set to observe the night sky in unprecedented detail. Without the assistance of HelioLinc3D, the observatory would not be able to detect nearby asteroids that pose potential threats to our planet.

The ability to identify asteroids with the potential to cause widespread destruction is crucial for planetary defense. Conventional survey algorithms often struggle to detect these faint and elusive objects. However, with HelioLinc3D, the Rubin Observatory is empowered to detect and confirm the presence of such asteroids using only two images per night, taken across three different nonconsecutive nights.

Scheduled to begin its 10-year survey in 2025, the Rubin Observatory aims to not only catalog asteroids but also track all moving objects in the night sky. The addition of HelioLinc3D to the observatory’s capabilities will undoubtedly push the boundaries of our understanding of the solar system and lead to groundbreaking discoveries.