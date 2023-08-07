The Legacy of Helena Rubinstein: A Pioneer in the Beauty Industry

The beauty industry today boasts renowned names like Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner, and goop Beauty by Gwyneth Paltrow. However, in the early 20th century, there were two dominant figures in the beauty world – Elizabeth Arden and Helena Rubinstein. These entrepreneurial women built successful skincare empires without relying on gimmicks or celebrity endorsements.

Angus Trumble, former director of the National Gallery of Australia, delves into the captivating life of Helena Rubinstein in his book, “Helena Rubinstein: The Australian Years”. Trumble’s interest in Rubinstein began when he acquired Graham Sutherland’s portrait of her for the gallery’s collection in 2016. Through extensive research, Trumble uncovers Rubinstein’s Polish upbringing and her journey in Melbourne, where she established her business.

Despite the challenges she faced as an immigrant woman with limited knowledge of English, Rubinstein overcame the odds and created a thriving chain of salons and skincare products. In 1928, she sold her business to Lehman Brothers for a remarkable $7.3 million. However, during the Great Depression, she managed to repurchase her business for less than $1 million.

Rubinstein’s success did not end there. In 1988, her business was later acquired by L’Oréal, further cementing her lasting impact on the beauty industry. Trumble’s book not only sheds light on Rubinstein’s achievements as a trailblazer but also highlights her influence as a role model for women in business.

Helena Rubinstein’s dedication, entrepreneurial spirit, and determination paved the way for future generations of women in the beauty industry. Her story serves as an inspiration for those seeking success in a competitive world.