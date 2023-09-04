Heineken and Le Pub Collaborate to Create a Unique Fridge-PC Hybrid

Heineken and Le Pub have joined forces to create an unusual but innovative PC build called the TH3 G4M1NG FR1DG3. This PC build is not available for sale but is part of Heineken’s current advertisements. The PC is housed within a Heineken 0.0 beer fridge and utilizes its cooling capabilities to maintain optimal temperatures for the components.

Despite the challenges of fitting modern components into a small fridge, the TH3 G4M1NG FR1DG3 features an Nvidia GTX 1650, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G. While not as powerful as higher-end components, these specifications are still suitable for gaming and offer an affordable option.

Cooling the components within the limited space of a fridge can be challenging, especially considering that modern components can reach high temperatures. The team behind the Heineken fridge PC made some adjustments to the fridge electronics and identified potential improvements such as solid back wall insulation and a bigger evaporator to enhance cooling efficiency.

While the Heineken fridge PC is a unique concept, it may remain a niche solution for PC builders who prefer non-traditional cases. However, with improved refrigeration technology, this idea could potentially be explored further for extracting large amounts of heat from PCs.

Overall, the collaboration between Heineken and Le Pub has resulted in a practical and visually appealing PC build that incorporates the cooling capabilities of a beer fridge. It is an exciting concept that showcases the potential for innovation in PC design.

