Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Stays Stable Amidst Market Trends

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
The price of Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) has remained relatively stable in recent weeks, in line with the overall trend of other cryptocurrencies. Currently trading at $0.052, it has shown a slight decrease from last month’s high of $0.061.

The price movement of HBAR has closely followed that of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin has been struggling to surpass the $29,000 mark, while Ethereum has remained stagnant at $1,800. The total market capitalization of all digital coins has remained stable at around $1.1 trillion.

Despite major developments in the financial industry, such as the Ripple and SEC case, falling inflation in the US, and the Federal Reserve’s final rate hike, Hedera Hashgraph seems to have disregarded these factors.

However, there have been some positive recent developments for Hedera Hashgraph. The Hedera Foundation has partnered with Hyundai Motor Group in South Korea to build a carbon emissions tracking solution using Hedera’s network. This collaboration is significant as Hyundai is one of the largest companies in South Korea and joins the ranks of other major companies like LG, Google, and IBM in utilizing Hedera’s technology.

In addition, Hedera Hashgraph has integrated Fresh Supply Co (FSCO Continuity), a product by Mastercard, into its ecosystem. Furthermore, Nexo, a prominent player in the ecosystem, has added HBAR to its platform.

Analyzing the daily chart, HBAR’s price has been range-bound in recent weeks, moving around the 25-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMA). The token has slightly surpassed the ascending trendline, while the Average True Range (ATR) has decreased. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently neutral.

Based on these observations, it is likely that Hedera Hashgraph’s price will continue to consolidate within this range in the coming days. Key support and resistance levels to monitor are at $0.50 and $0.60. Google Bard predicts that the price of HBAR in August 2023 will range between $0.056 and $0.060, with an average price of around $0.059.

