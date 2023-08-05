Paradox Interactive Announces New Expansion Pack for Hearts of Iron 4

Paradox Interactive has revealed their latest expansion pack for the popular World War II grand strategy game, Hearts of Iron 4. The expansion, titled “Arms Against Tyranny”, will focus on Northern Europe and feature new and improved national focus trees for Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland.

One of the main highlights of this DLC is the emphasis on Finland’s struggle against the Soviet invasion during the Winter War. Players will have the opportunity to experience this historic conflict and shape its outcome through the game.

In addition to the updated focus trees and narrative options, Arms Against Tyranny will also introduce a new mechanic called the “International Arms Market”. This feature allows players to trade weapons on a global scale, enabling them to sell arms to both allies and enemies.

Furthermore, the expansion pack will provide players with more control over the industrial aspect of their war machine. There will be options to guide national corporations in producing desired weapons, adding a new layer of depth to the gameplay.

Alongside these major additions, the DLC will also include smaller updates such as the customization of Special Forces units, greater divisional specialization, new unit art, and ten new songs to enhance the player’s gaming experience.

Paradox Interactive has promised to share more details about these updates through upcoming developer blogs, which have proven to be valuable sources of in-depth information and screenshots in the past.

It is important to note that the expansion pack will launch alongside a major free update for all Hearts of Iron IV players. The exact breakdown of new content between the free update and the paid Arms Against Tyranny DLC is yet to be revealed, but players can expect a wealth of exciting new features and improvements to enrich their gaming experience.